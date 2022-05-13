fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz OpportunityENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS

MultiChoice Talent Factory Invites Applications For 2023 Cohort

May 13, 2022051
MultiChoice Talent Factory Invites Applications For 2023 Cohort

Now approaching its fifth year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is calling for applications for its world-class film and TV training programme which kicks off in October 2022.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification, to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills.

The curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, and the business of film to name a few, with workplace experience on Africa Magic and SuperSports top productions. The 12-month fully funded programme is open to candidates from Nigeria and Ghana for the West Africa Academy which is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Speaking on the announcement, Atinuke Babatunde West Africa Hub Academy Director said ‘This couldn’t be a more exciting opportunity for African film and TV content creators. There are so many stories on our continent that need to be told and documented with a sense of skill and passion that only a programme such as the MTF Academy can train young people to do. I can’t wait to be a part of this journey,” she adds.

Alongside her expert track record with M-Net through Africa Magic since 2014, Babatunde will lead the Class of 2023 with her over 20 years of experience.

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy’s partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others.

Previous cohorts have also worked with on United Nations’ Verified campaign, and pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

How to register, qualify

Applications will be open from Monday, May 9, 2022, and close on Friday,  June 3, 2022, and have to be completed here.

Applications made outside of this website will not be considered.

NASS Pleads China’s Assistance On Railway’s Security Distress

About Author

MultiChoice Talent Factory Invites Applications For 2023 Cohort
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Game of Thrones ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
May 16, 20190448

Game of Thrones, `Avengers: Endgame’ Tops 2019 MTV Movie Nominations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram American Fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Ruth Bader Ginsburg” are tied for the most nominations at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awar
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLENEWSLETTER
November 15, 20210883

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC Stages Music Concert In Ghana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTHC) Plc, parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd, holds its first-ever show outside the shores of Nigeria tagged
Read More
How N-Power Beneficiaries Can Choose LGAs Using NASIMS Portal Biz Opportunity
April 23, 202104038

Latest N-Power News Roundup For Friday 23rd April

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria. N-Power: Beneficiaries Yet To Re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.