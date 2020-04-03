MultiChoice Talent Factory Announces Online Masterclasses

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has announced the launch of a series of online masterclasses. The masterclasses, which will hold on the MTF portal, will offer exclusive access to practical, industry expert-led skills workshops that provides film and television professionals the opportunity to interact and learn from the best on the continent.

The online masterclasses sessions will kick off with the Produce Like a PRO! masterclass series. This is designed as a 20-module masterclass on production from pre to post which has been recorded to watch on the go.

Comprising 20 carefully crafted modules, the Produce Like a PRO! series is described as the solution to the industry’s need for easier access to training materials. The session will make accessible tutorials and templates to over 25,000 registered users on the MTF portal

The masterclass offering, according to the CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, is part of MultiChoice Group’s mission to upskill emerging creatives and seasoned professionals in the film and television industry.

“What makes the Produce Like a PRO! series unique is that it’s been specially designed as an A to Z package for tools and templates to equip new producers with the know-how to operate in this industry.

From budgeting to casting, the modules have been created by Marie Rosholt, a highly esteemed pioneer in reality television, who was Executive Producer of 12 series of Big Brother, Survivor, Fear Factor, Deal or no Deal and other series.

The recorded masterclasses were filmed and packaged by our MTF students, hosted by our MTF Academies in Lagos, Nairobi, and Lusaka with leading industry experts including Tunde Kelani, Christian Epps, and Steve Gukas,” Ugbe said.

The Produce Like a PRO! series is also rooted in breaking down the barriers of access to industry information and ensuring that veteran knowledge and experience is passed on to the next generation of African storytellers. The series also compliments recorded masterclasses, which address industry concerns such as accessibility, opportunity and quality in local productions.

Launched in March 2019 as the third touchpoint of MultiChoice’s ground-breaking Corporate Shared Value (CSV) initiative, the MTF portal is a pan-African film and television digital marketplace for information sharing on all aspects of Africa’s creative industry.

The MTF portal offers open, cost-free access to film creatives across Africa to showcase their talents, access opportunities, keep abreast of industry trends and expand their industry network. To date, the portal has over 25,000 registered profiles.

