MultiChoice Risks N5m Fine, Here’s Why

March 21, 20220233
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has ordered MultiChoice to introduce new features to its customers.

In the directive, FCCPC stated that amongst the new features to be introduced by MultiChoice Nigeria, the Nigerian Subsidiary company of MultiChoice Africa, owner of DStv and GOtv, is a price lock initiative.

The other features, according to the regulatory body, are -toll-free customer lines for its customers, increase the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four (4) times annually, and toll-free customer lines for its customers.

FCCPC told MultiChoice that failure to adhere to the new directives would result in N5 million fine.

FCCPC’s latest directives to MultiChoice

1. Introduce a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions.

2. Increase the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four (4) times annually.

3. Carry out a clear communication to each subscriber regarding all channels available within their selected bouquet option.

4. Provide completely toll-free customer service lines which are operational 24 hours daily, and through which consumers may receive support with respect to their use of the services offered by MultiChoice Nigeria. These lines must be toll-free across networks, not only within the same networks as is presently the case.

5. Advertise the existing toll-free customer service lines more frequently and more widely on channels available and under the control of MultiChoice on the DSTV and GOTV platforms. Such advertisements must run on each channel at least daily.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

