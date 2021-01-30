MultiChoice Nigeria Slashes Prices on DStv, GOtv decoders

January 30, 2021 38

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting from Monday, February 1, 2021.

The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package.

For GOtv decoder, which comes with a GOtv antenna and a free month Jolli subscription is now N6,900 as against N8,400 last December.

The Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, while speaking at a virtual press conference explained the price slash was part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of COVID on customers and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

He added. “The biggest challenge that we have with our kind of business is affordability.”

“We do our pricing by checking sensitivity in the market and setting that recommended retail price to scientific exercise. Given the second wave of the pandemic, we are hoping that more people will respond to these crazy discounts, install these devices and stay home.

“We want to encourage people to stay home and enjoy our entertainment offerings.”