MultiChoice Nigeria Increases Price Of GOtv, DStv Subscriptions

MultiChoice Nigeria alerted its consumers via message on Tuesday of an increase in the rates of its DStv and GOtv packages.

The revised tariffs will go into effect on May 1, 2023.

According to MultiChoice, the price increase, which will take effect on May 1, 2023, is due to increased business operating costs.

“Please note that from May 1, your monthly subscription (premium) will be N24,500. To retain your old price of N21,000 for up to 12 months ensure you are active by April 30,” the text message reads.

With the new rate increase, the monthly cost of the Compact+ bouquet would rise to N16,600 from N14,250.

Subscribers to the Compact bouquet will now pay N10,500 instead of N9,000, while those on the Confam package will pay N6,200 instead of N5,300.

Viewers on the DStv Yanga and Padi bouquets would pay N3,500 and N2,500, respectively, as opposed to N2,950 and N2,150 previously.

Meanwhile, GOtv Supa subscribers will now pay N6,400 instead of N5,500, while GOtv Max subscribers will pay N4,850 instead of N4,150.

Furthermore, the GOtv Jolli package price would climb from N2,800 to N3,300, while the GOtv Jinja and GOtv Lite packages will rise from N1,900 to N2,250 and from N900 to N1,100, respectively.

Despite the pricing increases, MultiChoice Nigeria offered a price lock to subscribers who renewed their subscriptions before their expiration dates.