MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion

MultiChoice Nigeria has denied receiving any notification from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over claims of alleged failure to pay its taxes.

The Chairman of the FIRS on Thursday announced that the service had mandated some banks to act as its agent in recovering the sum of N1.8 trillion from accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) And MultiChoice Africa (MCA)

The FIRS boss also stated that MultiChoice was denying it access to its servers, thereby depriving it of carrying out its audit function.

The company via a statement said, “We have read the media reports and the statements made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

MultiChoice Nigeria has not received any notification from FIRS. MultiChoice Nigeria respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria.

We have been and are currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believe that we will be able to resolve the matter amicably.”