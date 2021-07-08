fbpx
MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDIANEWS

MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion

July 8, 20210135
MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion

MultiChoice Nigeria has denied receiving any notification from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over claims of alleged failure to pay its taxes.

The Chairman of the FIRS on Thursday announced that the service had mandated some banks to act as its agent in recovering the sum of N1.8 trillion from accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) And MultiChoice Africa (MCA)

READ ALSO: FIRS Slams N1.8trn Levy On Multichoice Over Claims Of Tax Evasion

The FIRS boss also stated that MultiChoice was denying it access to its servers, thereby depriving it of carrying out its audit function.

The company via a statement said, “We have read the media reports and the statements made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

MultiChoice Nigeria has not received any notification from FIRS. MultiChoice Nigeria respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria.

We have been and are currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believe that we will be able to resolve the matter amicably.”

About Author

MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

February 17, 20152115

IEA Says Slight Oil Price Rebound Unlikely To Spur Economic Growth

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Energy Agency, IEA, in a recent report, has said the global oil prices will recover only partially from spectacular lows. According to the
Read More
CBN Boosts Forex Allocation To Banks For Tuition, Others BANKING & FINANCECOVERMANUFACTURINGNEWS
March 24, 20210798

CBN Disbursed 80% Of N1 Trillion Manufacturing Intervention Stimulus

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, says it has disbursed N803.36 billion out of the N1 trillion stimulus fund to support manufacturers and cushion their busi
Read More
May 31, 20159105

Industry Stakeholder Wants FG to Remove Duty On Petroleum Products

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has been urged to remove customs duties on imported petroleum products in order to ensure its availability and reduce landing costs t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.