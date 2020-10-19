MultiChoice Denies Hack Claims, Issues Explanation

October 19, 2020 23

Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has refuted the claim that its system has been hacked and explained that the firm was only upgrading its system.

This was disclosed by a source in Multichoice Nigeria, who pleaded anonymous as she is not allowed to speak officially on the development.

The source told Nairametrics that the company decided to open all of its channels because during the upgrade the subscribers would have difficulties accessing some channels on their bouquets.

“Instead of allowing subscribers to go through such a challenge, we decided to open all channels till the upgrade is over,” she told Nairametrics.

According to the source, the company had informed its subscribers last week Thursday that the upgrade exercise would last for about three days.

It stated, “Please be informed that Multichoice offices are undergoing a system upgrade from 11 pm Saturday, October 17 to 4pm Monday, October 19, 2020.

“We apologise for inconveniences this may cause.”

Source: Nairametrics