MultiChoice Covers 2022 World Cup, Unveils Big Brother Naija+South Africa

For its subscribers on DStv and GOtv, MultiChoice Nigeria has confirmed extensive coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a unique Big Brother Naija +South Africa edition. This information was made public during the recent MultiChoice Media Showcase in Lagos.

Speaking on the special coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the upcoming season of Big Brother, MultiChoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe stated that all 64 World Cup matches in Qatar would be shown live on DStv and GOtv.

He added that the special Big Brother edition would be even more intense with housemates from Nigeria and South Africa.



“MultiChoice is excited to bring every single fan, all the action in their language, along with local commentary. To add value to all our customers, we are making all 64 World Cup matches, available in 14 different local languages including Pidgin, Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa.

“The next Big Brother edition will have housemates from the two giants of Africa, Nigeria, and South Africa, together in one house. This is designed to be a unifying experience of culture, personalities, and entertainment, highlighting what we both have in common. The prizes promise to be as massive as the entire show itself – both in cash and other sponsored prizes,” Ugbe said in a statement.