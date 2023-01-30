MultiChoice Brings Back The Step Up Offer For Its DStv Customers

MultiChoice Nigeria has launched the “DStv Step Up” customer reward campaign, which aims to boost users to a more delightful viewing experience by upgrading them one step above the package they are now subscribed to.

Within 48 hours of subscribing, this offer allows DStv subscribers to pay for their desired higher package and receive a boost to access additional channels with fascinating content on a higher bouquet.

All new, active, and disconnected DStv subscribers are encouraged to upgrade their subscription plan to enjoy all the content they love. In other words, if you are a DStv Yanga subscriber and upgrade to Confam, you will automatically be upgraded to Compact. Additionally, if you are on Confam and upgrade to Compact, Compact Plus will be added to your subscription. Likewise, if you are on Compact and upgrade to Compact Plus, you will get boosted to the Premium package.

Upgraded customers will be able to enjoy world-class sporting action together with original local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news and kids’ entertainment on the Step Up offer.

Customers will also enjoy an array of thrilling titles from different channels including the latest Africa Magic indigenous series – ‘Nwaanyi Ike’ premiering February 1, 2023, at 7 pm; ‘Dala Dala’ on February 13 at 8 pm; and ‘Irora Iya’ on March 1 at 6:30 pm – on the go via the DStv app at no additional cost. The App is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores. Customers can also catch the next three episodes of Showmax’s original telenovela, Wura on AM Showcase at 3:30 pm, AM Urban at 5:30 pm, and AM Urban at 4:30 pm.