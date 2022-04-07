fbpx

MultiChoice Appoints Doris Ohanugo As Executive Head, DStv Media Sales

April 7, 20220190

MultiChoice Nigeria has appointed Doris Ohanugo as the new Executive Head; DStv Media Sales.

She is a seasoned sales professional with over 20 years of experience in the broadcast/media industry in various areas including Customer Service, Marketing, Sales, and Sponsorship.

In her new role, she is expected to drive media sales using her years of experience and knowledge of the advertising space.  

Speaking on the appointment, MultiChoice Nigeria described Ohanugo as an accomplished professional whose years of experience in the broadcast/media industry in Nigeria will impact the company’s bottom line.

“With her over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing and strategy; Doris has, over the years, contributed immensely to the business, by driving successful marketing and sales initiatives and innovative solutions to delight clients and brands.

“We are confident that her deep experience and skills will continue to drive our teams and business towards meeting and exceeding our strategic goals” the statement said.

Doris Ohanugo joined MultiChoice in 2012 as the Sponsorship Manager, DStv Media Sales, and was later promoted to the position of Regional Sales Manager, a role she occupied until her recent appointment as the Executive Head; DStv Media Sales.

She has handled numerous projects including Nigerian Idol – Seasons 1&2, FIFA World Cup –Germany 2006 & South Africa 2010, The English Premier League 2007-2012 seasons, amongst others.

Ohanugo holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in History and Strategic Studies from the University of Lagos, professional certifications from Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, and professional certification from the Gordon School of Business Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa. 

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

