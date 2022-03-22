BREAKING: MultiChoice Announces New Pricing Regime After FCCPC Directives

March 22, 2022 129

MultiChoice Nigeria, the most populous African country’s subsidiary of MultiChoice Africa, owner of DStv and GOtv, has announced a new pricing regime for its offerings.

Starting from Friday, April 1, 2022, the new pricing regime for DStv and GOtv packages will take effect.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” a statement from the company reads.

This development came just a few days after the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), ordered MultiChoice to introduce new features to its customers.

FCCPC’s latest directives to MultiChoice

1. Introduce a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions.

2. Increase the number of times all subscribers may suspend their subscription up to at least four (4) times annually.

3. Carry out a clear communication to each subscriber regarding all channels available within their selected bouquet option.

4. Provide completely toll-free customer service lines which are operational 24 hours daily, and through which consumers may receive support with respect to their use of the services offered by MultiChoice Nigeria. These lines must be toll-free across networks, not only within the same networks as is presently the case.

5. Advertise the existing toll-free customer service lines more frequently and more widely on channels available and under the control of MultiChoice on the DSTV and GOTV platforms. Such advertisements must run on each channel at least daily.