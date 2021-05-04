MTN’s MoMo Firm Strikes Payment Deal With Betway, Others

May 4, 2021 102

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria offering mobile money (MoMo) transfer service, has partnered gaming operators such as Betway, BetPawa and Betmojo.

The strategic partnership will enable customers to cash their winnings and fund wallets conveniently at any MoMo Agent outlet nationwide, a statement issued by MTN on Tuesday stated.

The Chief Executive Officer, YDFS, Usoro Usoro, said the partnership with gaming operators would enable the company to offer seamless financial services to the clients.

“Partnerships are the fuel for progress within our communities. So, we are constantly exploring innovative relationships to help deliver cost-effective, fast, transparent, and reliable remittance services,” he added.

“Our customers deserve simple solutions making it easier for them to access financial services, no matter where they are. Our partnership with gaming operators helps deliver that.”

Commenting on the partnership, Betway’s Country Manager, Lere Awokoya, said, “We are proud of our collaboration with MoMo. Our customers now have easier access to their Betway wallet guaranteed. Customers can also deposit and cash-out wins with their neighbourhood MoMo Agent.”

“We are committed to improving our customer’s experiences through a more personable, digital and sustainable approach. This partnership provides that. We look forward to a successful working arrangement that continually keeps the customer in focus,” the CEO, Betpawa, Segun Somefun, added.

The statement said Betmojo customers could also take advantage of the partnership through the ‘Pick 3’ game on the platform to cash out on their winnings with MoMo.

It added that the partnership allows customers to utilise MoMo’s widespread presence and reliable service to access funds.

YSDF said it services include bill payment, cash deposit and withdrawal, data and airtime purchase, and a bulk disbursement solution which enables public and private companies to make payment to beneficiaries anywhere in Nigeria without a bank account or ATM availability.