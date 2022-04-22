MTN’s Chief Risk Officer, Cyril Ilok Resigns, Here’s Why

April 22, 2022 123

MTN’s Chief Risk Officer Cyril Ilok has resigned from his role in the telco giant barely a month after female employees in the firm accused him of using his position to cover up sexual harassment petitions.

BizWatch Nigeria learnt that a Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Adekunle Adebiyi, was accused of sexual harassment and fraudulent transactions.

Adebiyi, according to his accusers, targets new MTN Nigeria female employees for sexual affairs, and the workers were too scared to report to the Human Resources over fear of losing their jobs.

Unfortunately for Ilok, he was mentioned as one of the senior directors using his position to block staff petitions.

“Cyril Ilok, head of forensics, is his womanising and drinking partner, who will never allow all the petitions from the staff to go through investigations,” a statement by female employees under an umbrella name, ‘The Anonymous Whistle Blowers’ made this claim in an email sent to MTN Group’s General Manager, Forensic Services, Nerisha Singh, between April 2021 and February 2022.

While Adebiyi had since resigned from his position and left the company, Ilok’s resignation from MTN Nigeria will take effect from Friday, September 30.

Ilok spent 19 years at the telecom firm. He joined MTN Nigeria on November 4, 2002, as a Senior Internal Auditor.