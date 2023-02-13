MTNF Supports Education Through Renovation Of Science Laboratories.

With growing trends in teaching standards and learning outcomes, MTN Foundation continues to bridge the gap in the education sector, through the implementation of science related initiatives in public secondary schools. This is part of continued efforts to foster youth development through the strengthening of science and technology education across the country.

In line with this commitment, MTN Foundation through the Science & Technology Laboratory Project recently showed support to students and teachers of St. Aquinas College, Akure, by renovating the school’s science laboratory. The initiative, currently in its second phase, is designed to lay a solid foundation in science education, through the promotion of teaching and learning outcomes of key science subjects.

The school received a full renovation of their chemistry, physics and biology science laboratories including; installation of laboratory furniture, supply of laboratory equipment & consumables, installation of solar-powered borehole and installation of alternative power solution, to enable students access both power solution and practical science basics.

To further aid the science and technology development, the Foundation also facilitated training for the laboratory staff to provide a comprehensive user-training to the students. Other public secondary schools set to benefit from this initiative include St Augustine College, Igbuzor, Delta state and Queens College, Lagos.

Between 2005 to 2013, a review of students’ performance in Biology in the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria, revealed fluctuation and downward trend in academic performance. The same review showed poor academic performances have also been persistently recorded in the sciences, with difficulties associated with learning conditions and infrastructure.

Speaking on the need to foster science and technology in public schools, Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni, said: “The importance of education and technology in the development of our nation cannot be overstated. Science and Technology play an important role in promoting economies of advanced countries hence the decision by the Foundation to commit huge resources in projects that advance science and technology in the country.”

Recall that in 2013, the MTN Foundation through the Science and Technology Laboratory Project supported over 2,000 Nigerian students across public schools in Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Katsina, Bauchi and Abia, with renovation of science laboratories and modern school supplies.

Other active steps taken by MTN Foundation to empower the Nigerian youth through quality education can also be seen in MTN Foundation Scholarships Scheme and ICT and Business Skills Training. Over the years, the Foundation has invested in infrastructure for Science, Technology, Engineering (STEM) education in Nigeria.