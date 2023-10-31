MTNF, LIMCAF Concludes 16th Edition With Grand Finale Event

MTN Foundation in partnership with Life in my City Arts Festival (LIMCAF) recently celebrated young Nigerian artists at the grand finale of the LIMCAF held on Saturday, 28 October 2023 in Enugu State. Present at the event were Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (CFR), Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers, Igwe (Amb.) Lawrence Agubuzo, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Enugu, Ugochi Madueke, MTN Foundation Directors, Dennis Okoro and Aishatu Sadauki, and the Executive Secretary of the MTN Foundation and other dignitaries.

The annual Life in My City Arts Festival celebrates young Nigerian artists in different art sectors and provides a platform for them to showcase their works. The theme for this year’s festival was “Fix It” with over 500 entries interpreting the theme in different categories including fashion and textile design, photography, graphics design, ceramics and painting. Following the successful regional exhibitions across 13 regions in the country, the top hundred artworks were selected and exhibited at the grand finale, and 25 awards were presented to winners in different categories. Four new award categories were also added this year including Most Promising Female Artist, Most Creative Female Artist, award for Children and a special award for Persons with disability.

Speaking at the event, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (CFR) commended the efforts of the young artists. He said, “I have gone through the work of the finalists and as usual, every year they are more and more amazing. Nigeria is blessed with creative talent who have broken into the world of artistic creation, and these young artists are going to lead the charge. We should be proud of ourselves at LIMCAF for providing a forum for all these young ones to express themselves. We pray that the government will realise that art is life and life is art and it’s not frivolity. Once again, we call on the government at the federal, state and local levels to support this cause”.

Director, MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro, commended the LIMCAF committee and pledged the foundation’s support. “It is exciting to see young boys and girls embracing the arts through LIMCAF, this shows that LIMCAF is catching them young. One of the mandates of the MTN Foundation is youth empowerment, and we support the art festival because LIMCAF has become a beacon of light and encouragement for young growing artists around Nigeria. MTN Foundation continues to support LIMCAF because we saw merit and the future of this young artist, and as long as the resources are there, we will commit to continue to support within the limits of resources available”.

Also speaking, Chairman, LIMCAF, Admiral Alison Madueke, said the festival would not have been possible without the help of those who have bought into and supported LIMCAF over the years. “A word of sincere gratitude to MTN Foundation and Ford Foundation. They are the ones who provide the oxygen of life to keep this effort breathing and going. I urge others in the corporate world and especially the government and people of Enugu state to see the great potential that this project represents for the reputation and economic growth of the state” he stated.

The MTN Foundation has been an avid supporter of the Life in My City Arts Festival since 2018 and continues to support youth empowerment through scholarships, business grants and partnerships on various creative projects and theatre productions. Over the years, the Foundation has invested over 380 million naira in art and theatre projects, and over 3,000 young creatives and skilled professionals have benefitted from the Foundation’s support.