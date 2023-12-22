MTN Wins Most Compliant Listed Company Award For The Second Successive Year

MTN Nigeria has retained the title of the most compliant listed company at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Made of Africa Awards held at the Nigerian Exchange Group House, Marina, Lagos on 20 December 2023.



The NGX Made of Africa Awards recognises outstanding companies and individuals within the capital market ecosystem who exhibit exceptional performance in value delivery and sustainable impact, playing pivotal roles in strengthening the Nigerian and African capital markets. These awards also seek to commend adherence to high ethical standards and compliance with The Exchange rules and regulations.

Photo 1

L-R: Senior Manager, Investors Relations, MTN Nigeria, Chimaobi Nwaokoma; Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadri; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange, Temi Popoola; Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Central Securities Clearing System Plc, Jalo-Waziri Haruna and Executive Director, Capital Markets, Jude Chiemeka at the Nigerian Exchange Made of Africa Awards held on December 20, 2023, where MTN Nigeria was named the Most Compliant Listed Company for the Year 2023.

Photo 2

L-R: Executive Director, Capital Markets, Nigerian Exchange, Jude Chiemeka; Head Market Surveillance and Investigations, NGX Regulations, Abimbola Babalola; Chief Financial Officer, MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadri; Divisional Head, Business Support Services Division/General Counsel, Nigerian Exchange, Dr. Irene Robinson-Ayanwale; Senior Manager, Investors Relations, MTN Nigeria, Chimaobi Nwaokoma and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange,Temi Popoola at the Nigerian Exchange Made of Africa Awards held on December 20, 2023, where MTN Nigeria was named the Most Compliant Listed Company for the Year 2023.