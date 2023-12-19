MTN Wins Corporate Governance Award From The Chartered Institute Of Directors Of Nigeria

MTN Nigeria received an award for Corporate Governance at the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD) Nigeria annual dinner and awards night on Thursday 14th December 2023 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award recognises the importance of best practices amongst corporate entities quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The criteria for recognition are bodies who have demonstrated how they have integrated governance principles into their organizational cultures and articulated the benefits to all stakeholders.

Photo 1 L-R: Fellow, Chartered Institute of Directors, Amina Oyagbola; President & Chairman, Chartered Institute of Directors, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo; Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe OFR and Outgoing President, Chartered Institute of Directors, Dr. Ije Jidenma at the Chartered Institute of Directors award night where MTN received an award for Corporate Governance held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 14, 2023.