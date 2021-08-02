MTN To Repair Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

August 2, 2021 168

As part of the 20 years of operations in Nigeria, MTN is set to take on the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, in the unaudited half-year financial statements of the company, stated that the company will participate in Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) Scheme.

MTN Nigeria said it will be executing numerous national impact projects in the coming months to celebrate its milestones in the country.

On August 8, 2021, Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunications operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc will celebrate its 20th year in the country’s telecommunications industry.

Toriola said, “We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our participation in the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit (RITC) Scheme. This is in response to the Government’s drive towards public-private partnerships in the rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure in Nigeria.

“We intend to participate in the restoration and refurbishment of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.”

MTN Nigeria launched its services on August 8, 2001 and has steadily deployed its services across Nigeria, connecting approximately 69 million people in communities across the country with each other and the world.

MTN Nigeria currently provides services in 223 cities and towns, more than 10,000 villages and communities, and a growing number of highways across the country, spanning the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.