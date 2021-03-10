fbpx
MTN Suspends Full-Year Dividend Amid Forex Scarcity

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWS

MTN Suspends Full-Year Dividend Amid Forex Scarcity

March 10, 20210166
37.2 Million Subscribers Submit NIN To MTN

Due to the scarcity of forex in Nigeria and other markets where it operates, MTN Group has suspended dividend payout for the 2020 financial year, its annual report published on Wednesday stated.

Other reasons for the suspension of dividend given by MTN include the timing of proceeds from the asset realisation programme and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the telecommunications company reported a strong set of results for the 2020 financial year, adding 29 million customers, growing adjusted headline earnings per share by 52 per cent and more than doubling operating cash flow to R28.3-billion.

READ ALSO: MTN Appoints Ekeji To Drive Strategic Repositioning

The report stated that MTN Board would consider returning further cash to shareholders in the form of special dividends or share repurchases after the release of 2021 full year results.

The report read in part, “In light of these material uncertainties, the board has also suspended the dividend policy and anticipates communicating a revised medium-term dividend policy when we announce our 2021 results in March 2022.”

“During this transition, the Board anticipates paying a total ordinary dividend of at least 260cps for the 2021 financial year. We anticipate that this will be a final dividend, with no interim dividend for FY 2021.”

MTN also announced a new strategy, called Ambition 2025, to “accelerate growth and unlock the value of its infrastructure assets and platforms”.

Related tags :

About Author

MTN Suspends Full-Year Dividend Amid Forex Scarcity
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 25, 20200216

Unidentified Persons Attack Shell, Agip Oil Facilities in Bayelsa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Reports indicate that unidentified persons have aattacked oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Compan
Read More
nigeria, number one internet user in africa IT/TELECOM
November 17, 2016084

Nigeria Leads Internet Users In Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria with 63 million internet users has been ranked the number one internet user in Africa, and number eight in the world.This was contained in the secon
Read More
COVERSOCIETY
October 5, 2015580

U.S Earmarks $2.3billion Aid for Poverty Eradication in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States government has pledged a whooping $2.3 billion over the next five years to support Muhammadu Buhari’s programme to tackle extreme po
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.