MTN Supports Super Eagles Trip For AFCON Qualifiers

March 31, 2021
MTN Nigeria says it facilitated the transportation of Nigeria’s Super Eagles to and from the Republic of Benin over the weekend for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The company in a statement on Tuesday said it provided two boats, seven crew members, and took relevant insurance cover for the Nigerian team.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are three-time AFCON champions.

MTN CEO, Karl Toriola said, “MTN is a huge supporter of Nigerian football, and we appreciate the opportunity to further our support for the sports, the players, and the fans.”

During the march, Paul Onuachu scored a last-minute goal that gave the Eagles a deserved win against the Squirrels of Benin in the AFCON group stage match.

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, said MTN’s support towards getting the Super Eagles to Port Novo on Friday, and back to Lagos on Sunday, was ‘invaluable.’

“We thank MTN Nigeria specially for making the journey possible. And we look forward to even more support from them, and other well-meaning Nigerian businesses,” he said.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

