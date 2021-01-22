MTN-Supported App Ayoba Assures Users Of Privacy, Security Safety

January 22, 2021 27

Free messaging app Ayoba has assured users of its commitment to protecting their privacy and security.

The messaging app powered by MTN was launched in 2019 to make communication affordable.

Its creators said that messages on the app cannot be accessed by anyone else, including MTN.

The assurance is coming on the heels of the scare users of WhatsApp had over its newly-introduced – but now suspended – privacy policy.

MTN, in a statement, said, “Ayoba is focused on protecting users’ privacy and security: it is not possible for messages in the app to be read by anyone else or to be shared with any third parties, including MTN.

“The app features peer-to-peer private messaging which is end-to-end encrypted; ayoba treats data with the utmost care and respect in line with its privacy policy.

“All the content available on ayoba channels is curated and reviewed to ensure that its 100 per cent family friendly and safe for younger users.

“A team of editors checks every post on ayoba content channels before it goes live across over 100 content channels and 120 games.

“Aya appears automatically in the app and can run a variety of interactive tutorials for key features within ayoba.

“Ayoba users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, voice notes and even their location, and can also subscribe to live channels. Localised content is available through these channels that aim to entertain, educate and empower communities.”