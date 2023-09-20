MTN Subscribers To Enjoy Improved Experience With 10MHz Spectrum Transfer

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Subscribers on the MTN network are set to experience improved quality of service following the ICT giant’s acquisition of a 10MHz spectrum in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OPENSKYS Services Limited.

The additional spectrum acquired by MTN will address the huge demands of high-speed data transfer and communication and is expected to reduce incidences of congestion, which will ultimately lead to an improvement in customers’ experience on the network.

The newly acquired licence will see MTN deploy the spectrum across the 36 states of the federation, including the FCT.

MTN says the transfer of the spectrum will significantly improve its customers’ experience in line with its commitment to deliver excellent service. In addition, the acquired spectrum will also enable the telecommunications operator to expand broadband penetration, aiding the achievement of Nigeria’s broadband objective.

Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria said, “This additional spectrum will enable us to deliver on our promise to our customers to deliver quality service, as we continue to support the Federal Government’s vision of deepening broadband penetration in the country.”

The newly acquired spectrum will allow MTN to further expand its network coverage, boost network capabilities to accommodate more users and devices simultaneously, and further optimise the MTN network.