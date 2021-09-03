fbpx

MTN Signs Three-Year Investment Deal With NFF

September 3, 2021054
MTN Nigeria has signed a three-year multi-million naira investment partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to support all of Nigeria football teams.

At the official signing ceremony held in Lagos, MTN was also announced as the official communications partner of the NFF. 

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN NIgeria, to Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN, the objective of the partnership is to excite the interest of a new generation of young Nigerians in national team football. 

He said, “Football is a unifying national obsession. It brings people together, breaks down boundaries, creates conversations and inspires.

“We are privileged to have this opportunity to partner with the NFF and to be able to support all Nigeria’s National Football teams over the next three years.

“This is the start of what we hope will be an inspiring, productive and value adding partnership that can combine the role that technology plays, with the incredible experiences that football provides for the millions of Nigerians who follow the national teams.”

