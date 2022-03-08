fbpx

MTN Set To Investigate Allegations Against Staff

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has given a statement saying that it is set to investigate allegations made against some of its staff members through its whistle-blowing process.

The company said it had received publicized allegations against some of its employees on March 3, 2022. It disclosed this in a statement titled, Media Report Clarification,’ on the Nigerian Exchange Group Portal on Monday.

The company added that it first received allegations against a senior officer in May 2021. It said that MTN Nigeria confirmed receipt of anonymous allegations made against a senior officer through the company’s whistle-blowing structures in May 2021.

“These allegations were taken through MTN Nigeria’s governance structures. An extensive forensic investigation was conducted by an independent forensic team examining issues included in the whistleblower’s submission.

“Specific details and substantiating evidence were not provided to support some of the allegations made.”

MTN said its board had since taken a decision to part ways with the concerned individual and he has left the employ of the company. It added that the new allegations against some of its staff would be investigated thoroughly

It said, “Per company policy, these allegations will also be treated with the same level of fairness and objectivity. Parties will be given the opportunity for their versions to be heard and considered along with supporting evidence to ensure all associated issues are adequately addressed.”

