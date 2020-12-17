December 17, 2020 99

Following The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC order for all phone subscribers to link their sim card to their national Identity Number (NIN). MTN Nigeria has opened a portal for its customers for easy linkage.

One of the biggest Nigeria’s telecommunication firm advised its subscribers to comply with directives from the NCC.

According to the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

MTN Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

MTN Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: https://mtnonline.com/nim/

You can also link your MTN SIM with your NIN by just dialing *785#

Thanks. I’ve just used *785# and was able to successfully submit my NIN. pic.twitter.com/NlDGLR6Ctf — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) December 17, 2020

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.