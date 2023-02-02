MTN Records Highest Number Of Inward Porting In 2022

Telco giant, MTN Nigeria, between January 2022 and December, recorded the highest number of inward porting in the country.

In a report cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) disclosed that MTN, which has a 40.06% market share, recorded 20,123 subscribers that ported from other networks into its network in the period under review, which is the highest inward porting followed by Airtel, with a market share of 27.03%, which had 5,030 inward porting.

Globacom, the second largest operator after MTN, with a market share of 27.13%, recorded 3,478 subscribers that ported into its network within the same period, followed by 9mobile, with a market share of 6.78%, which recorded 1,860 inward porting within the same period.

Number of people that subscribed to MTN, others in 2022

A breakdown of the porting figures showed that in January 2022, MTN gained 2,482 subscribers that ported from other networks to its network.

In February, MTN also gained 943 subscribers, and in March, it recorded 1,452 inward porting. In April, May, and June, MTN recorded 847; 1,731, and 2,047 inward porting respectively. In July, August, and September, MTN recorded 1,547; 1,617, and 2.040 inward porting respectively. In October, November, and December, MTN recorded 1,925; 1,680, and 1,812 inward porting respectively, bringing its total to 20,123 inward porting in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, the NCC also revealed that 30,491 subscribers ported their mobile lines from one network to another, in search of better service quality within a space of one year.

