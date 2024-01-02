MTN Reaffirms Commitment To Enugu-Onitsha Expressway Rehabilitation

Leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to the completion of the reconstruction of Enugu- Onitsha expressway under the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITC)..

The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway is a vital link connecting major economic hubs in the southeastern region of Nigeria. Through the Public-Private Partnership signed with the Federal Government of Nigeria, the technology company began the completion of the reconstruction of the 110km road in the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITC).

The company partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) under supervision of the Federal Ministry of Works in Awka and Enugu, to temporarily open the Amawbia, Anambra State and 9th Mile, Enugu sections of the partially completed Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriage Way. This temporary opening is as a result of the festivities, to ensure smoother journeys and accident free holidays for road users.

“This is the period we witness the highest vehicular movement over the years. The end of the year is typically characterized with an increase in road traffic volume which leads to fatal accidents. As the lead agency in road traffic advocation and safety management, it is our mandate to provide effective road management strategies, ensuring hitch-free movement, and reduction of road traffic crimes.

In a bid to actualize this objective, the Corp has mobilized human and material resources, in partnership with other stakeholders to ensure safety and free flow of traffic along the highway and other roads in both cities”, Assistant Corp Mashal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Enugu Zone 9, O.I Ameh disclosed.

“MTN’s commitment to the completion of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway is a part of our shared value initiative, the deep-rooted belief in the importance of sustainable development and our commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve. On behalf of MTN Nigeria, I am extending our heartfelt appreciation to everyone represented here and all our stakeholders who have been supportive to this cause. This reconstruction impacts all road users. We are grateful to the host communities, and the government of Enugu and Anambra states. I can assure you that within the stipulated time frame, this road will be completed”, Account Partner, Enterprise Business, MTN Nigeria, Chinenye Moneke added.

“This temporary reopening of the expressway is in line with the vision of the state; it’s not just to grow the state’s economy, but to help the interest of the locals. I am thrilled by MTN’s actions and dedication to this project. I extend my warm greetings to the CEO, Karl Toriola, the quality of the road is of global standard, and very rare”, Hon. Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Enugu State, Engr. Gerald Otiji said during his speech.

MTN Nigeria also donated traffic cones and reflective jackets to the Federal Road Safety Corp to enable them carry out their duties effectively during the Yuletide. The company has also promised to announce the temporary closing after the festivities.

MTN’s commitment to the reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway stands as a testament to its dedication to sustainable development and community well-being. The partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Ministry of Works reflects a shared vision for safer and smoother journeys, particularly during the festive season. The impact of this road reconstruction extends beyond commerce; it touches the lives of countless road users. With the promise of completion within the stipulated time frame, MTN Nigeria remains steadfast in its mission to connect, empower, and uplift communities, exemplifying the spirit of corporate responsibility and shared values.