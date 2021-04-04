fbpx
MTN Provides Customers With Alternatives To USSD

April 4, 20210106
Telecoms network MTN has provided its customers with payment alternatives to USSD following the disconnection of its customers by banks.

MTN, in a statement issued by its Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, said that the alternatives include Kuda, OPay, Carbon, Flutterwave, BillsnPay, and Jumia Pay.

The telecoms network also informed its users that they could recharge their lines via these codes: *606# and *904#.

To navigate the dispute between banks and telecoms networks – commercial banks owe telecoms networks N42 billion – the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said that the issue was being resolved with stakeholders including the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

MTN’s Statement

In the statement, MTN said, “It will interest you to note that for the benefit of our customers who have been greatly inconvenienced by the service suspension, we now have alternative channels of accessing MTN services electronically.

“Below is the list and links to access the various alternative platforms:

“MTN On Demand is on *904#;

“Barter By Flutterwave (app);

“Jumia Pay (app);

“OPay (app);

“MTN Xtratime airtime loans (*606#);

“Carbon (app);

“Kuda (app);

“BillsnPay (app and web);

“myMTN Web; and

“Momo agent *223#

“The Apps can be downloaded from the Playstore and the Appstore.”

