fbpx
MTN Plans N640bn Investment In Nigeria’s Internet Network

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOM

MTN Plans N640bn Investment In Nigeria’s Internet Network

June 22, 20210257
MTN Plans N6490bn Investment In Nigeria's Internet Network

MTN Nigeria says it is planning to invest N640 billion over the next three years to expand broadband infrastructure across Nigeria.

The telecom company in a statement on Monday said that its new expansion plan was in line with the federal government of Nigeria’s 2020-2025 National Broadband Plan.

It added the investment aligned with MTN Group’s strategy, Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

“Nigeria is one of our most important markets. We have a proud history of partnering with Nigeria and Nigerians to drive faster and more inclusive growth through digital transformation,” the MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, was quoted as saying.

Mupita had paid a three-day visit to Abuja and Lagos, during which he met key Nigerian officials including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

READ ALSO: 774,000: Keyamo Directs Banks To Address Delay In Payment Of N20,000 Stipend

During the visit, MTN delegation welcomed Nigeria’s plans to auction 500MHz of 5G spectrum: five blocks of 100MHz in the 3500MHz band.

Mupita said the spectrums will facilitate accelerated broadband access.

He said MTN Group’s plans to sell 14 percent of MTN Nigeria to Nigerian investors as soon as conditions were conducive.

MTN Nigeria, in which MTN Group has a 78.8 percent stake, wants to have the largest retail shareholder base on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), where it has a market capitalisation of N3.4 trillion ($8.2bn).

About Author

MTN Plans N640bn Investment In Nigeria’s Internet Network
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
January 26, 20180131

Dollar Skids to Three-year Low Against Peers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar slumped to a three-year low against its peers on Thursday, January 25, after caving on comments by U.S. Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin that he
Read More
Stock Market Remains In Green, Investors Gain N27bn BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 7, 20160113

NSE Index Sheds 0.28% on Intense Profit-taking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, December 6, reversed the brief break recorded on the bourse on Monday, December 5
Read More
Buhari Signs BASA With US COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 11, 20200193

Buhari Signs Instrument Activating African Trade Insurance Agency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the instrument of accession of agreement for the establishment of the African Trade Insurance Agency. Both the a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.