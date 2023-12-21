MTN, Others Win Awards At NGX Made Of Africa Awards

MTN Nigeria CommunicationsMTN Nigeria Communications Plc, VFD Group Plc, CardinalStone Securities, and Chapel Hill Denham were named winners at the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) Made of Africa Awards.

Mr Temi Popoola, Chief Executive Officer of NGX, stated in his presentation that the annual awards were created to encourage more listings, transactions, improved compliance, and to stimulate innovation in the capital market.

According to Popoola, the awards were created to recognize organizations and people in the Nigerian capital market ecosystem that exhibit extraordinary achievement in value creation and long-term impact. He further stated that the recipients play an important role in improving the Nigerian and African capital markets.

“These awards serve as a platform to showcase the best the capital market has to offer.

“It inspires more private sector organisations, states and the Federal Government to list shares, issue debt securities, and inject fresh capital into the market.

“Through NGX Made of Africa, we remain committed to encouraging, incentivising our partners, and promoting inclusivity as we contribute to the development of the capital market,” he said. According to him, the NGX takes pride in leading the way in innovation, excellence, and corporate governance best practices.

“This is why the Exchange attaches importance to rewarding innovation, excellence, and adherence to existing rules and regulations, which is fundamental to stakeholders’ collaboration in the market,” he added. He congratulated the winners of the 2023 edition of the awards. Meanwhile, MTN won the Most Compliant Listed Company award, while VFD Group was recognised as Listing of the Year.

CardinalStone Securities won Equity Trader of the Year, while Lagos State Government and the Debt Management Office were recognised as the State Government with the Largest Sub-National Debt Instrument Issuance and Capital Market Excellence Award, respectively.Chapel Hill Denham was recognised in two categories, namey: Cross-Border Trade Facilitator of the Year and Fund Manager with the Largest Listed Fund Size.

Cordros Capital and Kairos Capital both won the award for the Issuing House with the Highest Number of Primary Market Transactions (Equity Category).

Other winners were Pilot Securities Ltd as Most Compliant Trading License Holder; Vetiva Capital Management as the ETPs Trader of the Year and Regency Asset Management Ltd as Fixed Income Trader of the Year. Also, FCMB Capital Markets Ltd as the Issuing House with the Highest Number of Debt Issuances (Corporate Bonds) and Banwo and Ighodalo as the Best Solicitor in terms of Value of Deals.

