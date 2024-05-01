MTN, Others Carry NGX Market Capitalisation By N196bn

Tuesday saw renewed interest in MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, and FBN Holdings, among other popular companies, which increased the market capitalization of Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) by 0.35 percent.

The market capitalization, which began at N55.357 trillion and closed at N55.553 trillion after recovering from earlier session losses by N196 billion, or 0.35 percent. As a result, the All-Share Index closed at 98,225.63, up 346 points or 0.35 percent from Monday’s closing of 97,879.94.

Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return increased to 31.36%. On the Exchange floor, there were 28 winners and 18 losers, indicating that the market breadth also finished positively.

On the gainers’ table, CAP Plc, LearnAfrica, Nigeria Aviation Handling Company and UACN led by 10 per cent each to close at N28.60, N3.30, N36.30 and N14.85 per share, respectively.

Conoil followed closely by 9.96 per cent to close at N99.95 per share.

On the other side, Dangote Sugar led the losers’ table by 9.95 per cent to close at N38.90, and Computer Warehouse Group trailed by 9.85 per cent to close at N5.05 per share.

Vitafoam Nigeria shed 9.81 per cent to close at N17, Honeywell Flour declined by 9.74 per cent to close at N3.15 and UPL lost 9.60 per cent to close at N2.26 per share.

Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 193.52 per cent.

A total of 552.21 million shares valued at N14.92 billion were exchanged in 9,350 deals, as against 277.24 million shares valued at N5.08 billion, exchanged in 8,714 deals traded previously.

GTCO led the activity chart in volume and value with 245.46 million shares worth N7.95 billion, FBN Holdings followed by 45.47 million shares valued at N1.09 billion.

Access Corporation transacted 42.87 million shares valued at N727.96 million, Transnational Corporation sold 36.08 million shares worth N502.35 million and United Bank of Africa (UBA) traded 22.45 million shares worth N537.74 million.