MTN Nigeria’s Statement on Service Disruption on October 9th 2021

October 11, 20210103
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (“MTN Nigeria”) can confirm that subscribers experienced challenges connecting to the network during the afternoon of Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

The service outage was caused by a disruption in the core network and affected voice and data services. MTN’s technical team were able to rectify the problem in about five hours, allowing service restoration for customers to begin connecting with one another. In addition, time-bound subscriptions are being extended to ensure full value is delivered.

Commenting on the service disruption, MTN CEO Olutokun Toriola said: “I want to apologise to all the customers that were affected by Saturday’s service outage. Our primary mission is to bring you the benefits of modern connected life, and notwithstanding this unfortunate event, our commitment to providing the reliable service you’ve come to expect over the past twenty years remains unshaken.

I want to reassure all our stakeholders that our network team is working closely with our network partners Ericsson and Cisco to ensure that the reasons for the disruption are fully investigated, and appropriate action is taken to enhance the resilience of affected systems.”

MTN Nigeria's Statement on Service Disruption on October 9th 2021
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

