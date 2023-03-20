MTN Nigeria’s 5G Launch Earns 2023 SABRE Awards EMEA Nomination

Nigeria’s largest technology company, MTN Nigeria, has been shortlisted for the 2023 SABRE Awards EMEA. The firm’s 5G marketing campaign was nominated in the Consumer Marketing New Product category.

The ICT giant launched fifth-generation technology, commonly called 5G commercially in Africa’s most populous country in September 2022 after a successful pilot earlier in August. Six months after the launch, the technology is now available in 588 sites across seven states in Nigeria including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

Organised by PRovoke Media, the SABRE Awards EMEA is an annual ceremony celebrating public relations and communication excellence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It recognises campaigns, agencies and individuals demonstrating the highest levels of creativity, effectiveness, and integrity in public relations, benchmarking campaigns from around the globe.

Speaking about the nomination, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, “Launching 5G in Nigeria has been an enriching experience for us, calling on all ability to disrupt ourselves and take our customers on that journey into the world of 5G.

“To be nominated at the SABRE Awards for the 5G campaign tells us that we are seen and understood and customers are ready to take that journey with us first.

“This is the second year in a row that we are on the SABRE shortlist and it is a testament to our commitment to telling stories that our customers can feel. We believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and recognition like these remind us that we are on the right course.”

In 2022, MTN Nigeria won two awards at the SABRE Awards EMEA for its Public Offer campaign and stakeholder engagement. The brand was also recently recognised as the Telecoms Company of the Year for its 5G campaign by the Nigerian Marketing Award.

The 2023 SABRE Award EMEA shortlist features over 400 campaigns selected by a jury of industry leaders from a pool of 2000 entries. The winners of this year’s awards will be unveiled during the SABRE Awards ceremony at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany on March 23, 2023.