MTN Nigeria To Lose Millions Of Subscribers As Poor Service Lingers

Thousands of MTN Nigeria users have since Tuesday, January 11, 2022, been experiencing poor service from the telco.

The telco subscribers, who spoke to BizWatch Nigeria, confirmed that without any word from MTN Nigeria, they didn’t know why it has been a struggle for them to browse the internet, and receive calls as well.

Lamenting over the poor network service, Ibukun Ayanlowo, a payment merchant, said the poor internet service has affected her business, such that her sales have dropped in the last few days.

“I run a PoS business, and my network has to be good for me to run transactions for people. So, you can see how it has affected me. For instance, I make between N70,000 to N100,000 everyday, and due to the poor service from MTN, I’m struggling to make N30,000 in the last two days,” Ayanlowo stated.

Like the PoS operator, digital marketer Cynthia Nwokolo also said she has not been productive since Tuesday.

Her words: “I have not been able to do as much as I do since the last two days. For instance, I need internet service to meet my KPIs and all. But not much has been done.”

When our correspondent reached out to the telco for reaction to its customers’ complaint, it promised to get back. But as at the time of filing this report, there was no response from it.

What this means

MTN, being part of the company with the largest market capitalisation on Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), has no doubt disappointed its customers. And the situation is becoming more worrisome, as the telco has left the challenge unattended to, such that business owners who leverage the network service provider to make earnings are now recording losses.

This development and non-chalant response from MTN may result in the loss of subscribers, which presently stands over 67.5 million, as the distressed users are seeking alternatives already.