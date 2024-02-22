MTN Nigeria Unveils Africa’s First AI Powered Chatbot

MTN Nigeria, in alignment with our core belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, has successfully integrated OpenAI on the MTN Zigi Chatbot. This heralds a groundbreaking standard for artificial intelligence-driven customer service in Africa.

In partnership with Microsoft and Chatbot service delivery provider, Superbo, the MTN Zigi Chatbot, powered by (mirroring) ChatGPT version 3.5, is currently operational and actively serving customers. The successful integration of OpenAI onto the MTN Zigi Chatbot has ushered in an era of enhanced customer experiences where customers can now benefit from swift responses, accurate information, and a seamlessly interactive experience, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence.

This achievement has resulted in a remarkable increase in customer satisfaction ratings, as evidenced by the impressive results observed throughout extensive trials and testing phases.

Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer at MTN Nigeria, emphasized our dedication to customer-centric innovation. “Our customers are the cornerstone of our endeavours at MTN. We are continually exploring innovative avenues to simplify their lives and ensure they experience excellence on our network. The integration of OpenAI into our Chatbot underlines our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering the highest quality of service to our customers”.

As the first ICT company on the continent to pioneer this integration, MTN Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to staying at the forefront of digital transformation with further plans to upgrade to version 4 soon.

Experience the future of customer service right at your fingertips with MTN Nigeria’s Zigi Chatbot, now supercharged with OpenAI technology. It’s more than just a chat – it’s a personalized experience tailored to your needs. Simply click on any of the links below:

. WhatsApp — https://wa.me/2349033000001

. Messenger — http://www.facebook.com/MTNLoaded

. Telegram — https://t.me/MTNOnlineBot

. MyMTN NG — https://mtnapp.page.link/myMTNNGApp

. Web — https://www.mtn.ng/