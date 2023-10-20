MTN Nigeria To Sponsor 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES)

Leading ICT company, MTN Nigeria is set to sponsor the 29th edition of the National Economic Summit (NES), themed “Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion” on the 23rd to 24th of October 2023 at Transcript Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Every year, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) brings together private sector leaders, chief executives, public sector officials and top-level decision makers from all over Nigeria to review and deliberate on how best to grow the economy. NESG is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization, whose aim is to promote and champion the reforms of the Nigerian economy into an open, inclusive, sustainable and globally competitive economy.

Since its incorporation in 1996, the organization has achieved significant progress in research output, seminars, conferences, amongst others, and established a wide range of institutional collaboration, partnerships and MoUs to mobilize change through high level engagement, discussions and networking.

MTN Nigeria is dedicated to supporting the socio-economic development of the country. The ICT company, through this sponsorship, reinstates its commitment to creating and managing stakeholders value and driving sustainable growth.

The NES theme aligns with the company’s commitment to the socio-economic development of Nigeria through its CSI initiatives executed through the MTN Foundation. Some of these include, MTN What Can We Do Together, MTN ICT and Business Skills training, Y’ello Doctor initiative, MTN scholarship for STEM and visually impaired which just recently inducted new members, etc. Since the inception of the foundation, MTN has invested N24.23 billion in projects across all the states in Nigeria, including FCT. It has embarked on 1017 projects and has successfully reached 3319 communities across the country.

There will be seven interactive panel sessions at the summit, discussing fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, removing barriers to investment, fiscal and monetary policies interplay for economic development, collective action against corruption, role of behavioral insights and many more.

The dialogues are aimed at attracting capital to support sustainable economic development initiatives, cultivate a people and technology-centered approach to addressing emerging trends, shaping a future of inclusive and sustainable economic growth for Nigeria, amongst many other goals.