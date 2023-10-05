MTN Nigeria Thrills Customers With Prizes To Celebrate Customer Service Week 2023

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, MTN Nigeria commenced a series of activities as part of the celebration of Customer Service Week to excite its customers.

With the theme, ‘You Make Our Network,’ the company recognised and appreciated its customers for their patronage. The festivities kicked off at Y’ello City, MTN Service Centre, Adeola Odeku where surprises and smiles were in abundance as Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria surprised customers with a thrilling raffle draw.

Customers who visited the centre were given serial numbers, creating anticipation and excitement. Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria randomly picked these numbers from the poll. The suspense was palpable, and the excitement in the air was infectious.

Once the numbers were called, the CEO stepped up to spin the raffle draw and pick a piece of paper with the type of gift enclosed in it. Whatever the CEO picked, the customer with the corresponding number would receive as their prize. It was a heartwarming way to demonstrate the company’s gratitude to its loyal customer base.

The prizes were nothing short of spectacular. Lucky winners walked away with new smartphones, high-quality headsets, stylish handsets, and even bundles of stationery. The smiles of those who won were a testament to the joy MTN Nigeria brought its customers on this special day.

The week-long extravaganza still holds a lot in store for customers, so hold onto your virtual hats as you get a preview of other activities lined up for the week that will have you smiling from ear to ear, such as a treasure hunt on myMTN App, special recognition for exceptional customers and heartwarming visitations by MTN representatives to select customers. MTN has also crafted captivating puzzles and quizzes that will test your wit while offering the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

The Customer Service Week festivities underscore MTN’s commitment to its customers, recognising that the heart of the network isn’t just the technology but the people who use it.