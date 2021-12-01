MTN Nigeria Set To Sell 575m Shares At N169 Per Share

December 1, 2021 307

MTN Group has stated that it will be selling up to 575 million shares held in MTN Nigeria at N169 per share to retail investors.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by he company’s secretary, Uto Ukpanah, in which he stated that the offer starts at 8:00 am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and ends at 5:00 pm on December 14, 2021.

The statement noted that the minimum subscription is for 20 shares and in multiples of 20 shares after.

It also offers a bonus share of one share for every 20 shares purchased by a retail investor subject to maximum bonus shares of 250 per investor.

“The Offer will open at 8:00 am on 1 December 2021 and close at 5:00 pm on 14 December 2021. The minimum subscription is for 20 shares and lots of 20 shares thereafter. The offer includes an incentive in the form of 1 free share for every 20 shares purchased, subject to a maximum of 250 free shares per investor. The incentive is open to retail investors who buy and hold the shares allotted to them for at least 12 months, post the allotment date,” the statement reads.

“The Retail Offer is the first in Nigeria to be delivered via a digital platform. By using the power of technology, it aims to facilitate the maximum possible participation by Nigerian investors.”

Speaking on the price announcement, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, stated: “The success and growth of MTN Nigeria is intrinsically linked to that of Nigeria and Nigerians. Therefore, we are very excited to offer Nigerians the opportunity to own shares in MTN Nigeria.”

“Our journey to becoming the largest network in Nigeria has been humbling, but we still have a long way to go. There is much more to do to support the evolution of an inclusive digital economy, and we continue to invest as we evolve into a truly digital operator, capable of seamlessly integrating value across the evolving telecommunications, digital, and fintech segments.”

MTN Group president and CEO, Ralph Mupita, stated that the offer is consistent with MTN Group’s strategic priority to create shared value.

“In the last 20 years, we have worked diligently to connect 68 million subscribers onto voice and data networks and ensure that we deliver the benefits of a modern connected life,” Mupita said.

“With this Offer, we will contribute to the further deepening of Nigeria’s equity capital markets. It is the first in a series of transactions as the MTN Group implements its plans to ensure broad-based ownership by reducing its shareholding in MTN Nigeria to 65% over time.

“We thank the Nigerian authorities for the support we as MTN Group have received in the various approvals related to this Offer, and remain committed to play our humble role in driving digital and financial inclusion across the country over the medium-term.”