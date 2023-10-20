MTN Nigeria Partners With Adbot To Offer Automated Digital Ad Services To SMEs

Leading telecommunications provider, MTN Nigeria, and Adbot, an ad-tech company, today announced a partnership to bring MTN’s Thryve Google Ads services to all SMEs on the MTN network.

The collaboration empowers SMEs to enhance their online visibility, taking advantage of the Thryve Google Ads Bundle, which provides 1Gb of data, a minimum of 10 website conversions and 500 ad views on Google: tackling a key challenge SMEs face – access to new markets. The proposition aims to support SMEs in maximising their online presence and reaching a broader audience.

The platform enables efficient Google ad campaign management, driven by simple inputs from business users like target location, keywords and ad copy. Adbot’s system extends these inputs, launches campaigns, and leverages machine learning for continuous optimisation, ensuring optimal click-through rates at minimal costs. MTN, in partnership with Adbot, levels the playing field, making effective Google Ads accessible to businesses of all sizes in Nigeria.

Commenting on this partnership, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Nigeria, said, “As key constituents of the emerging digital economy, it is paramount for SMEs to position themselves effectively across search engines and digital platforms to accelerate growth. Our collaboration with Adbot helps empower SMEs with the essential tools to thrive and excel in today’s fiercely competitive business landscape.”

She further stated, “With this solution, and our shared vision for innovation and progress, we will collectively ignite the aspirations of these small businesses, propelling them towards unprecedented growth opportunities.”

Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot, said “This partnership marks a momentous milestone as we venture into Nigeria, a thriving hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. By teaming up with the nation’s largest telecoms company, we have an opportunity to bring our cutting-edge advertising tool within reach of over 40 million MSMEs in the region. This initiative aims to empower small businesses to reach new levels of success in the digital world, and we, together with MTN, are excited to see them embrace the endless possibilities that lie ahead.”