MTN Nigeria Offers Free Calls, SMS To And From Ukraine

March 5, 2022 111

Telco giant, MTN Nigeria has offered free calls and SMS to and from Ukraine, which is a country suffering under Russian invasion.

Disclosing the offer to all its existing prepaid and postpaid customers, MTN Nigeria stated that the charges waiver would help its beneficiaries stay in touch with family and friends in Ukraine.

Amongst other things, this offer was designed to eliminate the associated international direct dialing costs due to high international telecommunication regulations to Ukraine.

“We understand that some of our customers in Ukraine have experienced challenges to contact their loved ones.

“As a result, we have stepped in with support to ensure that our customers, both at home and in Ukraine, are still able to connect with family and friends. All of our customers will benefit from the waived SMS and voice call fees to and from Ukraine.

“This blanket waiver has been put in place as an immediate response to the need,” a statement, in which the waiver was disclosed, quoted MTN’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karl Toriola, as saying.

Meanwhile, the second batch of evacuated Nigerians from Poland, who left to escape the war ongoing between Russia and Ukraine, arrived in Abuja on Friday, March 4, 2022.

They arrived on a plane owned by Mar Air, one of the airlines billed to airlift Nigerians returning from Ukraine.

According to the Nigerian government, 415 evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, from where they will depart to their various homes.

The arrival followed the approval of $8.5 million for the evacuation of 5,000 stranded Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari.