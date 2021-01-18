MTN Nigeria Offers 200 MSMEs Incentives For Business Growth

January 18, 2021 88

MTN Nigeria is offering business growth incentives to 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria as part of its accelerator programme, Y’ello 200.

A statement by the telecom company on Monday stated that the initiative was launched to address the critical needs of MSMEs and mitigate against the effects of COVID-19 on their businesses.

The company explained that the 200 top-performing MSMEs were selected from participants in The Revv Masterclasses to undergo further upskilling. at the closing ceremony of The Revv Programme in December.

The beneficiaries, according to the statement, will participate in a masterclasses and given access to market, productivity tools support and advisory initiatives.

It added that they would enjoy exclusive access to a broad range of technology and productivity tools and services absolutely free, for a period of six months.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, congratulated the selected MSMEs.

She said, “These 200 MSMEs were selected based on their performance and polls during the masterclasses. With MSMEs accounting for 94 per cent of all businesses in Nigeria and 84 per cent of employment, it is a known fact that when MSMEs thrive, the economy thrives.

“Our goal is to empower MSMEs with the tools to make them thrive in today’s digital economy. The Revv Programme has not ended but enters into its next phase.

In his keynote address, the Chairman of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Otunba Femi Pedro, congratulated the MSMEs.

“It is our desire that the knowledge gained will position your business to be stronger and better in the coming years.”