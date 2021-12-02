fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER

MTN Nigeria Nationwide Roadshow Kicks Off For Sale Of 575m Shares

December 2, 20210159
MTN Nigeria Nationwide Roadshow Kicks Off For Sale Of 575m Shares

MTN Nigeria has stated that it has begun a nationwide roadshow to engage interested retail investors in its latest offer for the sale of 575 million shares.

The company’s secretary, Uto Ukpanah, in a statement stated that the first roadshow was held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ukpanah, the roadshow was kicked off by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, on behalf of the MTN Group, whose shares are being offered for sale.

The telecom company noted that the offer of 575 million shares, which is being offered at N169 per share, started at 8:00 am on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, and will end at 5:00 pm on December 14, 2021.

Funding: Nigerian Start-ups Dominate Africa

The company added that the minimum subscription is for 20 shares and in multiples of 20 shares after.

“The offer includes an incentive in the form of ONE free share for every 20 shares purchased, subject to a maximum of 250 shares per investor. The incentive is open to retail investors who buy and hold the shares allotted to them for at least 12 months, post the allotment date,” the statement reads.

“Investors are able to submit applications through the Issuing Houses, Receiving Agents (authorised Stockbrokers and Nigerian banks) and online via a unique digital application platform, PrimaryOffer, administered by the Nigerian Exchange Limited.”

Speaking at the launch event, Mupita said: “The MTN Group has made a clear strategic decision across our operations to focus on building shared value, and the best way we can do that is by enabling broad ownership in our operating companies.

“This offer is the first phase of that process in Nigeria, as we progressively reduce our shareholding from 79% to 65% over time. I am incredibly proud to be able to be here today, engaging directly with the Nigerian shareholders we hope will join us on the next phase of our journey.”

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, in his remarks, stated: “Our offer for sale has been specifically structured to be available to as many Nigerian investors as possible, and today’s roadshow in Abuja is the first in a schedule that takes us to every state of the Federation over the next two weeks.

“It is really important for us to provide Nigerians across the country with the opportunity to engage with us as we build a shareholder base that is nationally representative.”

About Author

MTN Nigeria Nationwide Roadshow Kicks Off For Sale Of 575m Shares
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

N250 billion Monthly Petrol Subsidy No Longer Sustainable, To Be Removed In 2022 — Zainab Ahmed BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 25, 20210350

N250 billion Monthly Petrol Subsidy No Longer Sustainable, To Be Removed In 2022 — Zainab Ahmed

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the payment of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government is no longer su
Read More
COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
January 3, 20180181

Euro Surges by 0.38% to Hit Four-month High

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Single Currency, euro rose 0.38 percent to $1.2054 and hit a four-month high on Tuesday, December 2,  after data showed that euro zone manufact
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 30, 20160189

Oil Down to $45.23 Over Output Cut Doubts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices, on Tuesday, November 29, crashed as much as 4 percent on signs hinting exporters in the Organisations of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, we
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.