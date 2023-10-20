MTN Nigeria CEO To Speak At 29th NES Summit

Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola is set to speak as one of the panelists at the 29th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit themed “Pathways for Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion”, on the 23rd and 24th October 2023 at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organization, which brings private sector leaders, public sector officials as well as top decision makers together to review the economy, discuss the issues surrounding it and what the next move is for the economy.

This year, just as the theme implies, the summit will focus on ways to foster collaboration amongst key stakeholders in diverse sectors, whilst addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the country. It also aims at facilitating discussions and actions towards attracting capital to support sustainable economic development initiatives, as well as collectively design and prioritize strategies to unlock untapped potential, foster sustainable economic transformation and Inclusion for the nation.

Karl Toriola, alongside His Excellency the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; His Excellency, Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima; His Excellency, the 15th President of the Nigerian Senate Godswill Akpabio; His Excellency, Speaker, House of Representatives of Nigeria, Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen; His Excellency, Hon. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alh Atiku A. Bagudu and many other reputable personnel are speakers.

These sessions will center around discussions on Fiscal and Monetary Policies Interplay for Economic Development and how effective policy coordination would stabilize the economy, Expanding the Circle: Strategies for inclusive Development which would necessitate equitable access to education and healthcare, promoting entrepreneurship in marginalized communities, empowering women and investing in sustainable infrastructure, Fostering a Culture of Innovation and Creativity especially amongst the youth.

Karl holds a bachelor degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria and a Master of Science degree in Communication Systems from the University of Wales Swansea, UK. He also has degrees in several other programmes at INSEAD, Singapore;Wharton Business School, UK and so on. He has over 24 years’ experience from holding various positions across the MTN Group. He became the CEO of MTN Nigeria in 2021 and since then, he has led the telco in fulfilling its commitment to developing the economy by carrying out several projects under the MTN Foundation and overall giving everyone the benefit of a modern connected life.