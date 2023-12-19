MTN Nigeria Becomes First African Brand To Win The International Airship Altitude Awards

MTN Nigeria emerged as the winner of the Airship Altitude Awards recently held at the Mobile Leaders Forum in London. The company won the award for its mobile app, ‘myMTN NG,’ a free application designed to simplify the mobile experience of its subscribers.

Airship, acknowledged as the leading mobile engagement platform for enterprise brands worldwide, celebrates brands delivering personalised and effective in-app experiences. Annually, Airship customers globally submit their best mobile strategies, app experiences and cross-channel campaigns for consideration in the Altitude Awards. Judges assess each submission against defined criteria, including performance, amplification, innovation, ease of use and overall contribution to the mobile ecosystem.

In this year’s event, 12 companies were nominated for consideration from various continents across the world. Some of the nominees were Warner Media, Orange, Regiocast and others. MTN won in the ‘Acquisition Category’ which recognises the brands that leverage exceptional acquisition strategies to drive App downloads. The company became the first African brand to receive the award.

Commenting on the award, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Customer Relations Officer, Ugonwa Nwoye said, “Winning the Airship Altitude Award is a tremendous honour for MTN Nigeria, and it truly reflects our dedication to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions. The recognition of our mobile app, ‘myMTN NG,’ reinforces our commitment to simplifying the mobile capabilities for our subscribers.

The Airship awards celebrate brands that excel in delivering personalised and effective in-app experiences, and we’re proud to be acknowledged. This achievement underscores the impact of our acquisition strategies in driving app downloads and enhancing the overall mobile ecosystem.”

MTN Nigeria has won several reputable recognitions recently including the Africa-America Institute’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Award, the SABRE Awards for its recognition in public relations and communications, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) award as the most compliant listed company and others.