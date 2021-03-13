fbpx
MTN Nigeria Acquires New Spectrum

March 13, 2021
MTN Nigeria has acquired an additional 10MHz spectrum in the 800MHz band from Intercellular Nigeria.

The mobile operator announced this on Friday, saying that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the transaction and assigned the frequency to MTN Nigeria.

With the acquisition, MTN says it will significantly improve customer experience in its most profitable and biggest market.

Commenting on the acquisition, the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said, “Through this acquisition, we will be better positioned to support the deepening of broadband penetration in the country.

“The added resources will also greatly impact our customers’ experience, providing even better Internet connectivity. It is our goal to keep finding ways to grant everyone access to a modern, connected life.”

As of December 2020, the telco’s active data subscribers increased by 7.4 million to 36.3 million, with MTN saying the growth was supported by increase in gross connections and the expansion of its 4G network in Nigeria.

In the year, MTN connected 12.2 million new customers to its network, bringing total subscriptions in its biggest market to 76.5 million.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

