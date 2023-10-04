MTN MIP Visits MTN Headquaters, DIRCO, University Of Johannesburg And Others

Fellows of the MTN MIP Cohort 2 recently visited South Africa as part of their six months fellowship. The Fellows spent time engaging in academic, diplomatic and business interactions at the University of Johannesburg, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) and MTN Group headquarters.

The diverse engagements were designed to facilitate rich learning, cross-cultural exchanges, and newfound perspectives, all of which have enriched their understanding of Nigerian-South African relations, global issues, Business Journalism in Africa, Media Business Opportunities in Africa, Imperatives of Development Journalism, and the role of new media in shaping public discourse in Africa.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Fellows also had an insightful visit to the MTN Headquarters. This initiative, a collaboration between MTN Nigeria and the School of Media and Communications at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, selected 20 Nigerian journalists, including Oputah David, the editor of BizWatch Nigeria, from a competitive pool of approximately 2,700 applicants.

During their visit, the fellows had the opportunity to explore various aspects of MTN’s operations. They visited the MTN Cable landing stations and toured the company’s main office. The highlight of their visit was a productive board meeting with MTN’s CEO, Karl Toriola.

The primary objective of the MTN MIP is to empower media professionals with the skills necessary to modernize their businesses. Over the course of six months, these 20 fellows will delve deep into Nigeria’s technology sector, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the intricate connection between media and technology.

This experience promises to not only enhance the fellows’ knowledge but also contribute to the growth and evolution of the media landscape in Nigeria.