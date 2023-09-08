MTN MIP Fellows Engage With Karl Toriola On Telecom Industry Dynamics

The MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Cohort 2 Fellows engaged in an enlightening session with Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria.

The meeting held in the CEO’s boardroom and served as a platform for candid exchange of ideas and insights that shed light on a spectrum of crucial topics, ranging from the MTN Foundation’s initiatives to the network’s quality of service, shareholders’ dividend payments and the future of the telecommunications industry.

Karl spoke extensively about MTN’s commitment to national priorities through the MTN Foundation. By investing in various initiatives, such as the Y’ellopreneur, ICT and Business Skills Training, Y’ello Doctor (healthcare), and digital empowerment, the foundation aims to create a lasting impact on the lives of individuals across different demographics and communities.

The conversation seamlessly transitioned to the recent dividends paid by MTN Nigeria. Karl emphasized the symbiotic relationship between the company’s financial growth and its ability to contribute to the well-being of its stakeholders. The dividends, a testament to the company’s financial health, are a manifestation of MTN’s dedication to providing value not only to its customers but also to its shareholders.

“We released our half-year result and while we grew, we were under pressure from the foreign exchange rate. We are however extremely excited about the opportunities that the biggest economy and the largest population in this continent offers. What makes us excited?

“A number of things; demographics of the country, the opportunity for change in the direction of the economy and the useful entrepreneurial population we have in every part of this country and the opportunities that technology and financial services offer to help transform Nigeria”, Karl added.

Financial inclusion also came under the spotlight, as one of the Fellows inquired about MTN’s strategic approach to financial services. Karl highlighted the organization’s commitment to financial services in Nigeria. “Nigeria has a well-advanced financial services industry. But there are still lots of opportunities, particularly in the rural areas.

“We are positioning MoMo PSB as a solution that’s better than cash, particularly in rural areas; we are just at the beginning of the journey, but we are fully committed to it and we want to transform the way this society operates and transfers value from using cash to Momo PSB.”

The discourse transitioned to the technical domain, where the quality of service and the network’s resilience took center stage. Toriola assured the fellows that maintaining a robust network and delivering exceptional quality of service remains at the core of MTN’s operational philosophy. He detailed the technological prowess and dedicated efforts that contribute to the seamless connectivity experience for millions of users worldwide.