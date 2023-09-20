MTN MIP-2 Fellows MTN Begin Their South African Study Trip

The second cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) began their nine-day study trip to South Africa on Friday 15th September 2023 as a part of their six-month fully funded fellowship on media innovation.

Before their takeoff from Nigeria, the Fellows were treated to a premium experience at the MTN Prestige Lounge located at the E-wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. The cozy facility is open to MTN prestige customers with access to complimentary food and snacks, a fully stocked bar, free WiFi connection amongst other benefits.

The study trip, which includes classroom sessions at the University of Johannesburg and industry visits to leading media houses in South Africa, is designed to expose the Fellows to the ​​Business of Journalism and Media Business Opportunities in Africa, Imperatives of Development Journalism, and the role of new media in shaping public discourse in Africa.

Some of the sessions will be facilitated by scholars in media and communication and Pan-Africanism, including Prof. Nixon Karrithi of Tangaza Media Africa, Dr. Prinola Govenden and Dr. Sifiso Mnisi of the University of Johannesburg. They will also be hosted by the South African Institute of International Affairs, and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pretoria to assess the gains and losses of the Nigerian-South African Bilateral Relations and the role of the media in Pan-Africanism.

A highlight of the trip will be their visit to the MTN Group Headquarters in Johannesburg where they will have series of engagements with the company’s executives, discussing MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, and a breakfast session with South African editors’ forum to drive collaboration between Nigerian media practitioners and their South African counterparts.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme offers media practitioners the opportunity to enhance their skills and expertise professionally and in business. The study trip exposes them to potential business prospects within the media industry and provides them with a more nuanced understanding of Nigerian-South African relations.