MTN Marks 20 Years Anniversary With Car, Data, Airtime Gifts

August 9, 2021 299

To mark its 20 years of operations in Nigeria, MTN Nigeria Plc says it will give 20 of its customers brand new Honda HRVs.

The telecom company, in a statement on Sunday, said it gave 200 MB free data and airtime to all its 68.9 million subscribers to celebrate the anniversary.

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said, “Ours has been a classic case of ‘together in progress’ and we are thankful to all Nigerians for standing by us and helping us get to this milestone.

“Indeed, anything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years is due to the support and faith of our customers – the people who sustain our network, the government and regulators who have been guides and allies in driving sector growth, all the contractors and partners who have worked by our side, and the thousands of investors who hold our stock.

READ ALSO: Opeke Links Business Intelligence To SME Survival

“Finally, I must especially appreciate the people who helped shape our journey – MTN Nigeria’s Board of Directors and our staff, past and present; and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the advancement of this great nation, which we have humbly contributed to.”

In its half-year results, MTN had said it planned to participate in the restoration and rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway through the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.