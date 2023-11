MTN Leadership on Courtesy Visits

The leadership of MTN Nigeria paid courtesy visits to different stakeholders in government yesterday. Please see photo story below

Photo 1: L-R: Mohammed Rufai, Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria; Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary MTN Nigeria; Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria; Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Minister of Justice; Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria; Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations Officer, MTN Nigeria; Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer, MTN Nigeria and Shoyinka Shodunke, Chief Information Officer, MTN Nigeria during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Justice by MTN Nigeria’s executives.

Photo 2: Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria and Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission during a courtesy visit to the NIPC by MTN Nigeria’s CEO.

Photo 3: Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria and Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy during a courtesy visit by the management of MTN Nigeria to the Minister.